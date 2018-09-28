In its seventh match of the season, and coming 24 hours after a hard-fought 1-0 loss away to Masuk, the Stratford High School boys soccer team lost 6-0 to Joel Barlow Thursday evening at Penders Field, 6-0.

Stratford held Barlow, the reigning SWC champs, to one goal in the first half, though Barlow dominated possession. In the second half, Barlow scored two quick goals and then cruised to victory. Stratford did not have a shot on goal.

Stratford goalkeeper Nicholas Gonzalez had eight saves.

Seniors Chris Anstis, Jackson Buchanan and Preston Williams played well defensively and played the entire match, after playing all 80 minutes against Masuk the day before.

Stratford plays Kolbe Cathedral away on Tuesday, Bunnell away on Friday, Harding away the following Monday and then Weston, currently the SWC league leaders, home on Tuesday, Oct. 9.