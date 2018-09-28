The Stratford High boys cross country team traveled to Bethel High School to face the Wildcats, Weston Trojans and the Lancers of Notre Dame-Fairfield on Thursday.

Bethel High features one of the toughest race courses in the state. It is a test of courage to all and is primarily known for an extra long hill called the beast. Making it even tougher were the ground conditions from recent heavy rains.

The course is also used for the South-West Conference Championships being held in October.

The race started with two teams leading the way, as Weston and Bethel were out in front going into the one mile mark.

Weston’s Ryan Rupprecht, Kevin Crowley and Matt Ligina challenged Bethel’s Luca Cazzaniga, Robbie Doyle, Evan Gallagher and Xander Goodwin.

Weston’s Blake Braun, Neil Kaesoin and Bethel’s Henry Specht were not too far behind.

Stratford’s Elijah Brown, who continues to get attention from the league’s top runners, once again was making a bid for a top 10 finish and stayed within the top 14 as he neared the two mile marker.

At the two and half mile mark, the race saw Rupprecht jump out in front, Cazzaniga and Doyle within striking distance. It was clearly going to be a tight team final score between Weston and Bethel.

Rupprecht finished first at 17:25. Second went to Cazzaniga at 17:30. Third went to Doyle at 17:33.

All eyes would focus on the the next seven finishers, as it appeared every other runner was from either Weston or Bethel.

Weston’s Crowley took fourth in a classic call at the finish line, where he survived a charge by Bethel’s Gallagher — Crowley at 18:10.99, Gallagher at 18:11.24.

Weston’s Ligina was sixth at 18:23. Bethel’s Goodwin seventh at 18:27. Weston’s Brown (19:15) took eighth.

These two teams raucously watched the finish between Weston’s Kaesoin and Bethel’s Specht, who each had enough for a full all-out sprint to the line. Kaesoin got the decision, finishing ninth at 19:28.67. Specht was 10th at 19:29.15.

At this point, unofficially, Bethel had a 27-28 one point advantage.

Stratford’s Brown in a valiant effort came in 12th with a time of 19:37.

This meet now turned its attention to the Stratford/Notre Dame finishers, as this would also be a close team final score.

Stratford’s Paul Duncason helped the cause with a 20:52 time.

Notre Dame, and Stratford native Patrick Milner helped the Lancers as he stayed ahead of Stratford’s Joshua Kydes with a 21:24 time. Kydes finished at 21:35.

Stratford’s Andrew Carmody, working his way into the Stratford lineup, would be the difference maker with a 22:03 finish.

The next three finishers between these two teams came from Notre Dame — Sean Mitchell (22:35), Jimmy Howe (22:50) and Nick Collazo (23:37).

Stratford’s rising runner Kevin Gabriel sealed Stratford’s first victory on the season with finish of 23:43. Stratford’s Julian Pilla cruised in at 23:53 and Tanner Mitchell managed a time of 23:56.

Final scores:Bethel 27, Weston 28; Bethel 15, Stratford 48; Bethel 15, Notre Dame 50; Weston 15, Stratford 49; Weston 15, Notre Dame 50; and Stratford 21, Notre Dame 36.

Stratford will host New Milford, Immaculate-Danbury and Bunnell High on Tuesday at Wooster Middle School.