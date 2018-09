The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will host their annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals on Sunday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Paradise Green.

The event includes a one mile dog walk, food, contests, games, music, local celebrities, entertainment, low cost microchip clinic, a silent auction, crafters/vendors for people and pets and more.

For more information, visit starsfest.org.