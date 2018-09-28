TRI Federation holding tournament this weekend

The TRI Federation will hold its first adult event in the United States on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Short Beach Park in Stratford.

The sport of tri-ball is the brainchild of Weston High Class of 2003 alum Jeremiah Schwarz, who created it while at the Savannah College of Art and Design. It’s a unique hybrid of football, rugby and soccer, where three teams compete against each other at once.

After working abroad for a decade, including in China, and refining the sport while hosting international events, Schwarz is looking to grow the mixed-gender sport in the 11 Northeastern states and the District of Columbia.

“I will finally release our first adult recreational event in the U.S., allowing all types and levels of athletes the chance to experience the excitement of the emerging sport,” Schwarz said. “The event, and my social mission, will be standardizing mixed gender competition for all ages, something very difficult for other sports to do.

“We have a unique system that enables equal opportunity and eventually will significantly impact Title IX. This model will scale rapidly and lead our promotional campaigns to establish the sport as a unique/fun addition to traditional activities.”

The event on Saturday will feature 12 informal teams from across the state in a single-day tournament. Interested participants are rapidly joining from volleyball, soccer, basketball and flag-football leagues.

Schwarz hopes to recruit players, both male and from female, from local leagues such as the Weston Adult Soccer League.

“Thus far we have 43% female signups,” he said. “I am very hopeful to have more participants from the Weston Adult Soccer League, which I have followed since living abroad and know several of the players that I attended high school with.

“Since 2009, mainly over the past two and half years, I have generated over 65,000 participants from schools, universities and international adult events. A major reason for the sport’s success has been its acceptance for physical education curriculums, proving its mental, physical and emotional educational worth, while limiting injuries.”

Tri-ball has been introduced at the scholastic level in Weston.

“Weston High School and Middle School, through the help of Mark Berkowitz, my track coach Matt Medve and head of PE Erin Wilson, [who] have brought the activity into the classroom for two years of demonstrations with great reactions and success,” Schwarz said. “Moving forward I hope to establish the sport with my town’s school system as a club sport — allowing students to compete against other leadership schools.

“In the past year, I have trained 56 schools across the state, and am now a partner of the FCIAC to explore potential mutual opportunities.”

Having the sport catch on at other schools has been a difficult task requiring lots of hard work from Schwarz.

“The hardest part of working to establish the sport with the schools is the inability to directly communicate with the students and parents, why this is so important for them to experience and lead the movement,” he said. “This is why for now we are opening events for adults while we figure a way to revisit the public school cooperation model. I hope to offer our state an exciting ownership of an emerging social innovation system eventually becoming the national hub.”

For more information on tri-ball and the TRI Federation, visit www.trifederation.com.