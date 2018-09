The Pumpkin Patch will open Saturday, Oct. 6, on the front lawn at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St.

The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 28.

Among the new pumpkins  this year is the Gizmo, which has the shape of a starfish.

Hours of operation are 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.