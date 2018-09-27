Mitchell states his case

The people of Stratford and Connecticut have been let down by the Democrat Hartford political machine. For over 20 years, the majority party in Hartford has followed a tax, spend and borrow philosophy that has taken the state from the heights of prosperity to the depths of economic despair; almost to catastrophe. The Democrats’ tax and spend policies have driven good businesses and jobs out of our state and have caused an exodus of our people as well. Nutmeggers are voting with their feet.

According to CNBC, Connecticut residents groan under the sixth highest personal tax burden in the country. What do they get for it? Not very much. We do have a $500 million, nine-mile busway to nowhere from New Britain to Hartford, that almost no one rides and which continues to be subsidized by taxpayer dollars every day; supported to the tune of $9,000 for each rider. We also have over half a billion dollars in debt incurred by Dan Malloy and the Democrats to bail Hartford out of its years-long drunken spending binge, a debt that you, me, our children and our grandchildren will pay for decades to come. Locally, we have the Stratford Army Engine Plant; a monument to the state’s bureaucratic ineptitude. Over 70 acres of real estate in a prime waterfront location with a ready, willing and able buyer, that has sat idle for 20 years because Connecticut’s government cannot get its act together to address it, although it stands as a continuing environmental catastrophe in our backyard. And while Hartford Democrats allow this tank engine plant farce to continue, Stratford derives not one penny of tax income from the plant; a tax loss that must be made up by you and me through higher taxes imposed on our homes and on Stratford businesses.

Our roads crumble; our citizens struggle to meet their most basic needs; and our social service safety net is strained to the limit. Meanwhile the majority legislative party joins the governor in kowtowing to the largest and most well-organized interest group in Hartford, the state employee unions; not the state employees, but the state employees’ union bosses. Faced with an unfunded pension liability reported to be at least $38 billion and possibly as much as $127 billion and a bloated public sector that sits on Connecticut’s economic development like a roadside toad on a mushroom, Hartford Democrats chose not to address the fiscal malaise that besets us realistically; chose to ignore our state government’s structural deficiencies, chose to install a union boss as Speaker of the House, and chose once again to kick the can of massive unfunded liabilities down the road a few more years. At the same time that Connecticut faces critical fiscal issues, Hartford Democrats are determined to make it as difficult as possible to live, work, and create jobs and growth opportunities here. Rather than adopting common sense legislation that would allow businesses to grow and cause people to remain in Connecticut, we suffer interminable licensing processes, uncooperative and unconcerned officials coupled with an oppressive corporate tax structure that makes it harder each day to do business in Connecticut. Everyone knows about General Electric leaving, about the “big fish”, but small and medium-sized companies are being strangled in place too. They die, our economy contracts and good jobs disappear.

I do not pretend to have all of the answers to these problems, no one does, but we must start looking for practical solutions to Connecticut’s malaise. I am sure that I can contribute to finding those answers. I want the chance to do so; to fight for all the people of 121st General Assembly District and for the people of Stratford.

That is why I have decided to run to be Stratford’s state representative. I know that, together, we can change that Hartford attitude; and once again we can make Connecticut the envy of America.