Honored to support Ahlberg

By Stratford Star on September 27, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

Recently, I was going about a normal Saturday routine. I had been working around the house and was getting dressed to run a few errands. I heard the doorbell ring and looked to see who was there. At my door wasKurt Ahlberg

, the current Judge of Probate for Stratford. I hurriedly threw on a pair of jeans to try to catch him before he walked away.

When I got to the door he was already on his way. I gave chase in nothing but my jeans. I caught him just before he left my yard. He didn’t seem fazed by my lack of a shirt. More importantly, he didn’t dive into a political statement. He didn’t remind me why I should vote for him again. Instead, he did what he has always done. He asked how I was and of course about my family and mother and father. He showed his genuine concern and compassion for us. He wasn’t acting as a politician or a lawyer. He was, and is, a person, a neighbor, a friend. He is still the man I’ve always known him to be.

I and my family have been a part of Stratford for a long time. Kurt has always been there for us and for Stratford. I respect him and always will. It is my honor to support Kurt Ahlberg for reelection as Judge of Probate of Stratford.

Ronald Clough Jr.

 

