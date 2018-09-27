Stratford Star

Free presentations on lyme disease and acupuncture

By Julie Miller on September 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Bridgeport Regional Business Council, in partnership with Integrative Medicine and Support Services of Park Avenue Medical Center will present Wellness Lecture Series on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull, from 6-7 p.m.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

A discussion of lyme disease, given by Dr. Zane Saul, MD.

  • Signs and Symptoms
  • Transmission Diagnosis and Treatment
  • Living with Lyme Disease

A discussion of Acupuncture, given by David McLean, LAc

  • Acupuncture encourages natural healing, reduces pain and improves function all over the body and can help with a variety of ailments.

For reservations, call the Bridgeport Regional Business Council at 203-335-3800 or Integrative Medicine at 203-337-8660 or email [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Free program for oncology patients to stop smoking
  2. Nancy Grace to deliver keynote address at Speaking of Women Luncheon
  3. Nichols Garden Club offers discounted tickets for Secret Garden Tour
  4. Mobile mammography coach will be in Trumbull August 16

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Rare bird visits Milford and Stratford
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress