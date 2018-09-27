Bridgeport Regional Business Council, in partnership with Integrative Medicine and Support Services of Park Avenue Medical Center will present Wellness Lecture Series on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull, from 6-7 p.m.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

A discussion of lyme disease, given by Dr. Zane Saul, MD.

Signs and Symptoms

Transmission Diagnosis and Treatment

Living with Lyme Disease

A discussion of Acupuncture, given by David McLean, LAc

Acupuncture encourages natural healing, reduces pain and improves function all over the body and can help with a variety of ailments.

For reservations, call the Bridgeport Regional Business Council at 203-335-3800 or Integrative Medicine at 203-337-8660 or email [email protected]