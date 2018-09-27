The Stratford High School boys soccer team lost, 1-0, to Masuk High in Monroe on Wednesday.

Stratford had held Masuk, last year’s league and state tournament runner-up, to a scoreless draw for 75 minutes until conceding after giving up a series of corner kicks.

Stratford had 13 shots, while Masuk had nine.

“We had much of the ball throughout the match and at times dictated the play, but our play in the final third was not decisive enough and we could not generate any clear scoring chances,” Red Devil coach Ryan Jockers reported.

“Nicholas Cuevas, Jackson Buchanan, Christopher Anstis, Max Nierenberg and Khalil Carr played tough defensively, while Preston Williams, Andres Jimenez and Adolfo Pacheco played well in the midfield.

“Danny Palacios, Zach Fedak and Max Maria worked to create scoring chances.”

Stratford keeper Justin Forizs had four saves.

Stratford’s next home match is Thursday night against Joel Barlow-Redding at 7.