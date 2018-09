The Bunnell High girls volleyball team defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield, 3-2, on Wednesday.

Coach Maite Mendizabal’s Lady Bulldogs split the first four sets, before winning game five 15-5.

Lexi Kretvix had eight kills, four assists and 10 digs in the 25-20, 28-26, 15-25, 20-25 marathon of a match.

Maura Kelly had 15 service points, with six aces, to go with five digs and two kills.

Adrianna DeBernadro had four kills, a block and a pair of aces.