Stratford High lost a three-set decision to Joel Barlow-Redding in an SWC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils lost their first decision of the year to fall to 5-1 and 2-1 in the SWC.

Barlow was sparked to its seventh win without a loss by a 33-31 victory in the first game.

Julia Torreso had 10 digs and seven kills.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 31 digs and 10 assists.

Sa’Noma Smart had five blocks.