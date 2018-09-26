A Forest To Shore celebration

“Do sea creatures all have a heart?” the small child asked Dr. Jennifer Mattei during a walk along Stratford’s shoreline.

“They have a circulatory system and a heart,” explained Mattei, a biology professor at Sacred Heart University. “It’s similar to ours — but not the same.”

Mattei’s lecture and walk on the Living Shoreline was a highlight of Stratford’s Forest to Shore Day, which took place Saturday, Sept 22, throughout the town. The family-oriented program consisted of a variety of free events highlighting the town’s natural, cultural and recreational resources.

The shoreline walk took place at Stratford Point — the southernmost part of town. Nine miles north, at the town’s opposite end, conservationist David Wright led a nature walk of a different sort, through town-owned Roosevelt Forest.

“Forest to Shore Day gives us the opportunity to highlight the town’s many assets from one end of town to the other, and everything in between,” noted Mayor Laura Hoydick.

During her tour of the shoreline, Mattei pointed out that Statford is one of the longest-settled areas of Connecticut: Native American settlements date back some 10,000 years. The area also was the first area in western Connecticut where Europeans settled.

Mattei also focused on coastal erosion and some of the creative ways taken to combat it. A hardy form of marsh grass called Spartina patens has gained a strong foothold, helping to create a marshy “buffer” between the surf of the Housatonic harbor and the dunes along the shore.

Preserving the shore

In addition, distinctive “reef balls” made from a special form of pH-balanced concrete also provide shoreline protection as well as a habitat for marsh wildlife.

At nearby Short Beach, Conservation Commissioner Angela Carpinera acquainted visitors with a favorite creature found along the shore: the horseshoe crab. These crabs are migratory creatures, and left alone in their natural habitat, they can live as long as 25 years. Females are larger than males, Carpinera pointed out, because of the huge number of eggs they carry: upwards of 30,000.

“They cannot live in captivity,” Carpinera said, noting that despite pet shops doing a brisk business in selling these crabs, they will not survive in aquariums in people’s houses.

Near Sikorsky Airport, another group celebrated a man-made artifact: the automobile. The Stratford Masons’ car and motorcycle show went all day long and attracted a wide range of auto enthusiasts. Fairfield resident Tory Waterman showed off his 1968 Camaro with 37,000 miles.

“I’m not sure if the previous owner turned odometer back — but it was obviously babied for its entire life,” said Waterman, who has owned this particular car five years.

Nearby, Jim Rafferty of Seymour admired a restored 1965 Mustang convertible.

“I’d love to have one of my own like this,” he mused.

Owner Dean Radcliffe of Trumbull pointed out several features that made this particular car special — including its front bench seat. “Bucket seats were standard on the ’65 Mustang, and you don’t see too many with bench seats,” said Radcliffe. “It was an option that cost an additional $25 at the time.”

Aviation history

At the show, Margaret Bodell did a brisk business teaching visitors young and old in making colorful windsocks. The windy weather proved challenging, said Bodell, who is the town’s arts coordinator.

“I love seeing the culture of Stratford preserved,” Bodell said. She pointed out that the Curtiss aircraft hangar, adjacent to the car show, hosted such historical aeronautical pioneers as Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart and Howard Hughes.

“Kitty Hawk had nothing on us!” Bodell said, referencing the North Carolina city known as the birthplace of flight.

Across the street, a group of volunteers labored quietly on preserving other elements of aviation history. They work for the Connecticut Air and Space Center — which was also a stop along the Forest to Shore Day circuit. And while they also hosted a steady stream of visitors, they had plenty of other work at hand.

Among those tasks: restoring an S-60 helicopter built by Sikorsky Aircraft during the 1950s as a prototype “flying crane.” Though elements of it were incorporated into other copters, it was only used as a test aircraft.

“We’ve had quite a few visitors today, including ones who wanted to know about our restoration work,” said volunteer Bill Fickes.

Fellow volunteer Charlie Vesterman pointed out that the S-60 led to the development of the Sikorsky S-64 skycrane, which first went into production in 1962. “Sikorsky sold production rights for the S-64 to Erickson,” noted Vesterman. That company is based in Portland, Ore.

These volunteers are a dedicated bunch. “We’re restoring a Corsair in Australia, and I brought up a template they need to build a part for one they are restoring here,” said Gary Dunn, a visitor from Adelaide, South Australia.

The National Helicopter Museum was also on the Forest to Shore Day agenda. Other popular events included: tours of the historic Perry House on Broad Street, animal adventures at Booth Memorial Park, a falconry demonstration, and tours of the Shakespeare Theatre and performance of “The Tempest” nearby.