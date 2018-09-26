Stratford Star

Brewery raises $1,600 for fire victims

By Stratford Star on September 26, 2018

Two Roads Brewing has donated $1,600 to the Sterling House Community Center to assist residents affected by a fire at a Success Avenue condominium complex.

The donations came after last week’s of fundraising at the Stratford brewery, where one dollar for every pint poured at the brewery would go to the Sterling House relief fund. Two Roads also matched all donations made at the brewery for the fire victims.

More than two dozen people were evacuated from their homes after the Aug. 29 fire.

Ted Pert, the tasting room manager at Two Roads Brewery, said of last week’s fundraising effort, “When news broke about the fire on Success Avenue, our hearts went out to those families affected by the terrible event. We are grateful to have such a supportive community and felt an obligation to help those folks begin getting their lives back on track.”

