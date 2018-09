Here is Pirate, the little kitten that recently had surgery. He is doing well and ready for a new home. He is a 4-month-old neutered male kitten. He lost one of his eyes to an infection and had to have surgery. He is very loving and has lived with other cats.

Visit Pirate and other kittens and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.