Young wants to continue fighting for Stratford

To the Editor:

It’s been a whirlwind since being elected state representative in a special election in March to replace Mayor Laura Hoydick. When I decided to run earlier this year, I promised to protect consumers, pursue policies that grow jobs and hold the state fiscally accountable. That was my promise then and it’s my promise now.

During the 2018 session, I supported a bipartisan budget that brought $2.9 million to Stratford and reversed the governor’s proposal to cut funding to Stratford’s schools, increasing state aid by almost 18% from the 2018 fiscal year to the current fiscal year.

Our schools are key economic growth in the state. When we train students for jobs in emerging technologies, we prepare them for careers. It’s why I voted against Republican efforts to increase college costs in their budget.

We passed legislation to increase transparency in the pharmaceutical industry, requiring prescription drug manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers and health carriers to report large price increases and the dollar amounts of all rebates. According to a Consumer Reports survey, one in seven individuals do not fill their prescriptions due to the astronomical costs. We should not have to choose between our health and paying the bills.

As an advocate for working families, I backed legislation to establish a family medical leave system. I will encourage bipartisan efforts to enact a system of earned family medical leave – you should be able to care for an ailing parent or sick child. Currently the state offers 16 weeks of unpaid leave, which is great, but can place a huge financial burden on caregivers.

I also supported bipartisan legislation forbidding employers from inquiring about an employee’s wage history, further empowering Connecticut’s workers and taking a step towards filling the gender pay gap. Our goal is equal pay for equal work.

Working with Rep. Joe Gresko and the Stratford team, I was able to accomplish some great things in a short amount of time. I want the chance to show you how much could be accomplished during a full term as your state representative.

Phil Young