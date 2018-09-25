Delegates return from Reunion of the Stratfords of the World in Australia

From Sept. 5-11, Stratfordians from around the globe gathered in Stratford, Victoria, Australia, for the biennial reunion of the six sister Stratfords. The delegation from Stratford, Connecticut joined with groups from Stratford, Ontario, Stratford Prince Edward Island, Stratford-upon-Avon, Stratford, Taranaki, New Zealand, and the Australian host Stratford for a schedule of activities showcasing the Gippsland region where Stratford, Victoria is located.

The delegates stayed in private homes in the hosting community, furthering the organization’s mission for the promotion of the cultural exchange of friendship and the arts. “Stratford, Victoria is a tiny town of 2,617 residents, with a strong arts presence and an annual Shakespeare Festival,” said delegation leader, Rosemary Martin Hayduk. “The hospitality extended to our delegation was first class. We have made new lifetime friends.”

The world reunion was held in Connecticut in 2014. The next Reunion of the Stratfords of the World is scheduled for the summer of 2020 in Ontario, Canada. The local chapter of Stratfords of the World will host A Visit to Stratford, Victoria, Australia, a retrospective of the 2018 reunion, on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m., in the Lovell Room at the Stratford Library. The event will include a reprise of the delegation’s performance of The Time is Out of Joint, written for the world reunion by Orna Rawls, featuring soloist Simon Fleger. The program is free and open to the public.