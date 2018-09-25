Bunnell High’s girls swimming and diving team defeated Bethel High, 88-87, on Monday.

Depth gave the Lady Bulldogs the edge in this meet between South-West Conference rivals.

Coach Adam Fielding’s squad won four individual events and a pair of relays to defeat the Wildcats.

Taylor Niemiec and Rosemary Nieto each captured two firsts.

Niemiec won the 200 freestyle in 1:40.37 and the 100 butterfly in 1:11.81.

Nieto was best in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.93 and the 200 individual medley in 2:21.34.

Niemiec, Amarya Davis, Julia Baldowski and Lili Dowell took first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:58.06.

Niemiec, Dowell, Alix Agathos and Nieto won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:12.60.

Davis, Nieto, Agathos and Chelsea Alexandre placed second in the 200 medley relay (2:11.08).

Baldowski and Grace Browne were third and fourth, respectively in the 200 free.

Agathos took fourth in the 200 IM.

Dowell was second and Davis third in the 50 freestyle.

Sophia Watson placed fourth in the 100 butterfly.

Dowell took second, Baldowski third and Alexandre fourth in the 100 free.

Agathos placed second, Sasha Kalson fourth and Walton fifth in the 500 freestyle.

Davis was second, Browne third and Walton fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Abigail Alexandira placed third and Jessica Reynolds fifth in the 100 breaststroke.