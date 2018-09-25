The Stratford High girls soccer team lost a 5-1 decision to Masuk High at Penders Field on Monday night.

Stratford’s Taylor Lubas scored on a blast to the far side of the goal, after taking a cross from Amelia Overby.

Masuk improved to 6-1-1 and remained unbeaten in South-West Conference play; Stratford fell to 0-6.

Stratford keeper Helen LeFever stopped eight shots.

Masuk goalkeepers Madison Kobza and Sarah Pfau combined to make nine saves.

The Panthers had eight corner kicks and Stratford had six corners.

Masuk’s Kacey Lawrence scored three goals to lead the way.

Christina Moniz and Susan Matthews also scored for the Panthers.

Lawrence opened the scoring less than nine minutes into the game, off an assist from Madison Samperi. Lawrence added her second goal, unassisted, just over nine minutes after her first. It was 2-0 Masuk with 22:04 left in the opening half.

Moniz extended the lead off a corner kick, and Lawrence finished off her hat-trick effort late in the opening half when she drilled a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, on the right side, just under the crossbar.

Matthews, one of Masuk’s top defenders, got into the offensive act with a one-timer redirection off Megan Omeara’s corner kick in the second half.

Stratford defenders Julia Mahoney and Delaney Lariccia worked hard to break up chances as the Panthers pressured throughout the game, and especially in the first half.

“They really held their ground,” Stratford coach Sarah Stevens said of her back-liners. ”They stayed strong and they communicated well in the back.”

They had a tough task going against Masuk’s potent offense.

“We know about some of their top players, some of their foot skills. So we had to prepare our defense for that,” Stevens said.

That preparation included some of Stratford’s top players applying high pressure on its defenders in practices leading up to the game.

“It’s hard. We just need to work as a team and communicate,” said Mahoney, a captain.

“The support we get off each other is what keeps us going throughout the game,” added Overby, also a captain.

And facing a challenging team, such as Masuk, has its benefits.

“Playing these games, seeing the intensity, and foot skills in very developed programs is great to prepare us for upcoming tough games,” Stevens said.

Stratford’s next contest is Saturday, when the Red Devils visit SWC foe Pomperaug of Southbury at 1:45.

“They’re going to be a team just like this — very skilled, very skilled up top,” Stevens said, comparing Pomperaug to Masuk.