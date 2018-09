The unbeaten Stratford High girls volleyball team defeated New Milford, 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-12), on Monday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the South-West Conference.

New Milford is 1-5.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 11 assists, 11 service points, 16 digs, five kills and four aces.

Sami Perley had 10 service points, with six aces, to go with 10 digs, six assists and five kills.

Maddy Perley had 17 digs and five service points.