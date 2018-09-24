Stratford Library hosts Deej documentary

The Stratford Library and the Stratford chapter of SEPTA (Special Education PTA) will sponsor a special screening and discussion of Deej, an award-winning documentary about autism and inclusion, at the library on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room. The program is free and open to the public.

DJ “Deej” Savarese is a writer and advocate for nonspeaking autistics. Once a profoundly disabled foster kid on a fast track to nowhere, DJ dreams of college and insists on standing up for his peers: people who are dismissed as incompetent because they have neurological differences. With unflinching candor, Deej reveals what it takes to make the goals of inclusion and disability rights a reality.

Following the film showing will be a discussion moderated by Chris Abildgaard, director of the Social Learning Center in Cheshire. Abildgaard is a nationally certified school psychologist with a specialization in autism spectrum disorders and social cognitive interventions. Stratford SEPTA is for families, educators and friends who want to support and learn from each other — as well as celebrate the uniqueness, abilities and potential of all children. SEPTA supporters care about children with individual differences that pose challenges in school and beyond.

For more information, contact the Stratford Library at [email protected] or call 203-385-4164.