Group charged in Monday morning car break-ins

A Waterbury man and four juveniles are facing larceny charges after Stratford Police said they were seen breaking into cars in Stratford.

Stratford Police said officers responded at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Custpring Road and Cheshire Street to investigate a report of several suspicious people spotted and an off-duty Stratford Police officer. Police said it was determined that the group had been walking the streets and going through unlocked and unattended cars, stealing items from the vehicles, including change and pocketbooks. Police later found that the group had been in possession of two cars stolen from Waterbury.

Edward James Parmlee III, 18, of Waterbury and four Waterbury juveniles were each charged with third-degree larceny and sixth-degree criminal attempted larceny.

Parmlee was held on $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.