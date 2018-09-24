Trinity Church hosts Blessing of the Animals

Pet owners from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to bring their furry, feathery, and scaly friends for a special blessing on the lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.

This event, which is open to all members of the community regardless of their religious affiliation, is a celebration of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. Pet owners will have the opportunity to show their appreciation for their pets, make new friends, and share the company of other animals and their owners. Trinity clergy will bestow individual blessings on every animal in attendance: be they pigs, chickens, goats, dogs, cats, goldfish, hamsters, parrots, or others.

To help ensure as safe and calm a setting as possible, the church asks that all pets be properly restrained on a leash or in a carrier. No charge or advance registration is required by pets or the owners to join. A special collection will be taken to benefit the Fairfield Animal Shelter, which also welcomes donations of old towels and blankets.

For more information, call 203-255-0454.