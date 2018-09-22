Stratford Star

Girls volleyball: Nighthawks tip Lady Bulldogs

By Stratford Star on September 22, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Bunnell High girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Newtown High on Friday.

Mia Noisette led the Lady Bulldogs with nine digs, four kills, a block and two aces.

