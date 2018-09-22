The Bunnell High football team showed off its offensive wares with a 41-3 victory over host New Milford on Friday night.
Coach Sean Mignone’s 3-0 Bulldogs had five players hit paydirt.
Tyreek Smith opened the scoring with a 5-yard run in the first quarter and completed Bunnell’s offensive explosiveness with an 85-yard kick return in the third period.
Christ N’dabian ran for a 76-yard TD and Jovan Eggleston went in from three yards out. With Eggleston adding a two-point conversion run, the Bulldogs led 22-0 after one.
Brian Carrafiello threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Eli Alexandre and Anthony Trovarelli ran for a 3-yard score in the second period.
Andrew Santos kicked a 31-yard field goal for New Milford (0-3) in the third quarter.