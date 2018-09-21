The Stratford High girls volleyball team ran a great night in service to defeat New Fairfield, 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) on Friday.

Samm Carbone had 13 service points and seven aces, to go with eight kills and four blocks.

Equally effective from the stripe was Brianna D’Aloia.

She had 13 serve winners, two on aces, and 10 digs.

Sami Perley had 11 service points, with three aces, six digs and five assists.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the South-West Conference.

New Fairfield is 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the SWC.