The Stratford High boys soccer team lost at home to Brookfield, 2-0, on Thursday.

Brookfield dominated possession in the first half, scoring twice and nearly converting multiple other chances, only to be denied by goalkeeper Justin Forizs, who had 12 saves overall.

Brookfield had 17 shots; Stratford had two.

Stratford’s next match is Tuesday, Sept. 25, away to Masuk, the runner-up in the Class L state tournament last year.

Its next home match is Thursday, Sept. 27, against Joel Barlow.