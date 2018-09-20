“When you have to stop someone like No. 11 (Toni Domingos) your going to be busy (on defense),” Bunnell High girls soccer coach Sebastian Wojdaszka said after high-powered Notre Dame-Fairfield posted a 3-0 victory on Thursday night in Stratford. “They keep you under pressure and you have to make good decisions.”

The Lady Bulldogs, led by keeper Sarah Tartaglia and the back four of Karima Hamada, Ally Curcio, Rachel Ciuci and Haily Cunliffe, kept the unbeaten Lancers off the scoreboard for the first 41-plus minutes of this South-West Conference encounter.

Tartaglia came off her line three times to get to through balls intended for the speedy Lancer attackers.

Fourteen minutes in, Domingos played the ball to Tassia Ferreira but Tartaglia handled the point-blank blast.

Each team had two corner opportunities that proved fruitless, and it wasn’t until 9:15 remained in the half that the next big chance came up empty.

Domingos got the ball in the box and her shot was deflected, but still on target with firepower, when Tartaglia made a diving stop.

“Sarah helped us get to states last season and is doing a great job,” Wojdaszka said of his junior keeper.

Notre Dame goalie Tia Pascarelli kept Bunnell off the board, and denied it the lead, with a stellar stop on Olivia Kells, knocking her shot wide.

“When you play a good team, you know you’re going to get some chances, but you’re not going to get too many of them,” Wojdaszka said.

“Who knows? It could’ve been a game-changing thing, could’ve been something that, score one, fired them up a little. At the end of the day, you have to take advantage. If you do get one, score one and defend well, you never know, things can turn out okay at the end.”

Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones agreed.

“We haven’t been scored upon yet,” Mones said of his 5-0 team that has outscored opponents 20-0. “But Tia made a tremendous save on a hard shot…Things could have changed (if it went in).”

Pascarelli stopped five shots, most of the long-distance variety.

Notre Dame broke the deadlock at the 38:17 mark of the second half.

Ferreira created the opportunity when the senior brought the ball in with Haily Cunliffe on her hip and Tartaglia closing.

All three found common ground, with the ball bouncing free. Carly Zajac pounced and placed it into the left side of the net.

“We are a team that can score a lot of goals. With Tia, Katarzyna (Zawadski an All-State sweeper) and Jasmine (Fred in the center) we are strong up the middle,” Mones said. “We are good up top and have been able to fill in with younger kids. They are doing well.”

Domingos broke through with an outstanding individual effort to take the score to 2-0 with 11:30 remaining.

Amanda McGeehan started the play from the back, with Taylor Gibbs collecting the ball and sending it forward to the speedy Domingos.

After splitting defenders, she switched the ball to her left foot and beat Tartaglia before the junior keeper could change direction.

Ferreira completed the scoring unassisted with 8:13 on the clock.