On Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local area food pantries.

The concert will once again feature The Penny Lane Band (www.pennylaneband.net), one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. The group performed at the church twice last year and in each case concert attendance was at near capacity.

Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits as well as complimentary refreshments.

Tickets are $15 (children under 10 are admitted at no charge) and may be reserved either in advance via email ([email protected]) or by calling 203-878-7508, or purchased at the door the night of the show.

Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated and accepted.