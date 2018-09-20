Town to receive $1.5 million for Sterling House, Curtiss Hangar projects

Restoration of the old Curtiss Hangar at Sikorsky Airport and upgrades at Sterling House Community Center will be able to go forward after the town received $1.5 million in state funding this week.

The State Bond Commission approved the funding at its meeting on Sept. 19. The bond commission approved $1 million for the Connecticut Aerospace Hall of Fame and museum and $510,000 for improvements at Sterling House.

“I’m proud of the hard work by our Stratford [legislative] team to secure this funding,” said Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121. “This third installment of funds for Sterling House further upgrades this critical facility and the Connecticut Air and Space museum celebrating Stratford’s aviation history will bring tourist activity and benefits.”

Rep. Phil Young, D-120, mentioned the importance for the Sterling House funding. “Sterling House is such an important safety net in our community. It is important that they have the tools they need to serve the community,” Young said.

State Sen. Ed Gomes, D-23, thanked the Bond Commission for funding “these important projects in Stratford.”

“The Connecticut Air and Space Center and Sterling House are great partners who offer educational and recreational programs to our community,” Gomes said. “This funding will help restore and expand these facilities so future generations can take advantage of their programs for many years to come.”

Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, said state investment in the Curtiss Hangar at Sikorsky Memorial Airport and the Sterling House is much needed.

“Both of these projects will help our commitment to education and helping those that need it the most.”

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.