Lexi Kretvix is the lone returning starter for the Bunnell High girls volleyball team.

She is joined on the court by classmate Maura Kelly, with fellow seniors Carrie Lutian and Daelynne Veloz working hard in practice to earn playing time.

With this lack of experience, BHS fans have to be excited with the progress the Lady Bulldogs have made in the early part of the season.

“Yes, Lexi is our only player back,” Bunnell head coach Maite Mendizabal said. “We are a young team. But, they know they want to do something as a group and they are working like crazy to get there.”

There, last week, in turned out was winning a set and challenging in two others during a 3-1 loss to unbeaten Stratford High.

Leading Bunnell are junior setter Ava Almeida, sophomore libero Mia Noisette, junior defensive specialist Amanda Zdru, junior middle hitter Kayla Sokunle, freshman middle hitter Adriana DeBernadro, junior Amanda Zdru, freshman back row player Mariana Trovarelli, Kretvix and Kelly.

“Ava is learning the game,” Mendizabal said of Almeida in her first season as the varsity setter. “She asks questions; she wants to learn. Ava can make the set off a good pass, or get there fast to an errant pass off an opponent’s strong serve.

“Mia is a brand new libero. Last year she was an outside hitter. She hustles and doesn’t want any ball hit to hit the floor.

“Adriana is still getting the steps down as a middle hitter. Mariana is versatile and can be a strong server. It is good to see that as a freshmen they like volleyball and live to play. Amanda can contribute in the back or front and as a server.

“Kayla is active at the net for us and gives the team a strong blocking presence.

“Lexi is our leader on the floor. She can do the job at any position. Maura is tough. She has a strong heart and wills us as a group to do better.”

Both Bunnell’s mistakes of youth — and drive to be better — were on display against Stratford.

“They were down a game to us (25-10) and came back and took the next game,” Stratford head coach Lisa Buccieri said. “I told my girls not to turn their backs on them because they will come back strong. I expected that Maite’s team would react like that.”

After losing 25-10 in the first game, the Lady Bulldogs countered in the second by taking a 7-0 lead at the outset. Almeida (21 assists, 9 service points, 3 digs) put the run together with key points coming from Kretvix and Noisette.

Stratford got within 24-23, but after a long rally that marked the entire match, DeBernadro had a win at the net to keep the point alive. Kretvix’ great return of a Samm Carbone spike and a hitting error gave BHS a 25-23 victory.

Bunnell, which lost its opener 3-1 to Fairfield Warde, kept the momentum going early in game three. Aces by Kretvix (7 kills, 13 digs) and Noisette helping it to an 8-4 lead, with the last point coming on a DeBernadro spike to the middle.

Stratford answered making it 14-13 before Carbone reeled off 11 consecutive points. Bunnell didn’t falter during the run, but appeared energized by the long rallies, as Zdru and Kelly starred defensively. Noisette fought off three game points in serve before Stratford netted the winner for a 25-17 win and a 2-1 lead in games. The Red Devils led 10-4 and 17-10 en route to a game five victory.

Bunnell will be home today to non-league for Brien McMahon of Norwalk. They Lady Bulldogs return to South-West Conference action with matches at Newtown (2-2) on Friday and home to unbeaten Joel Barlow of Redding on Monday. First serve for all three matches is 5:30.