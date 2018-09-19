Stratford High head coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils took the court with some swagger for their girls volleyball match with rival Bunnell High last week.

Afterall, Stratford was coming off a record-setting 18-2 campaign that included a trip to the Class L quarterfinals.

The Red Devils returned seven seniors from that squad, but more importantly have set a new agenda.

“They know that last year was one in a million,” Buccieri said. “We lost four great seniors to graduation. We have a strong nucleus back, and as a group they want to make this season standout on its own.”

Jackie DeCrescenzo sets the tone from her setter position, where the senior turns even a tough pass into a well-placed set.

Senior Maddy Perley is an aggressive and well-trained libero.

Classmate’s Julia Torreso and Sa’noma Smart are the outside hitters.

Senior’s Samm Carbone and Grace Perez are the middle hitters.

Sophomore Samantha Perley is a defensive specialist, along with senior Brianna D’Aloia.

The position labels are necessary, but don’t define the Red Devils who can defend and hit from every area on the court.

“Yes, we do have versatile players,” Buccieri said. “What we are working on right now, however, is to be consistent with our communication. Those points lost because you hesitate can be crucial.”

Stratford is off to a 3-0 start, including a 3-1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

The Red Devils got the home fans fired up with a victory in the first set.

Samantha Perley had a six-point run in serve to push the SHS lead to 12-4.

Maddy Perley (31 digs) and D’Aloia turned back side-out tries by Bunnell’s hard-hitting Maura Kelly and Kayla Sokunle.

The left-handed Torreso (7 service points, including 3 aces) followed with a seven-point stay at the stripe, highlighted by two aces and a pair of points from Smart at the net (block, kill).

DeCrescenzo completed the set with three winners, including a pair of aces.

The Lady Bulldogs, coach by Maite Mendizabal, countered in the second set by taking a 7-0 lead at the outset. Stratford got within 24-23 on an ace by Samantha Perley, before Bunnell evened the match at one all.

Bunnell kept the momentum early in game three. DeCrescenzo had two side-out earning plays, one on a sideline kill, and Perez had another winning hit. Carbone (22 service points) stepped to the stripe up 14-13 and reeled off 11 consecutive points. Torreso (11 kills, 3 blocks) accounted for two winners, on a tip and patented kill from the wing.

DeCrescenzo’s long cross net pass to Sam Perley took the score to 20-13. BHS fought off three game points in serve before Stratford netted the winner for a 25-17 win and a 2-1 lead in games.

DeCrescenzo served SHS to a 4-0 lead and Carbone (7 kills, 13 digs, 8 digs) had a four point stay from the stripe for a 10-4 advantage in game four. Seven sideouts kept Stratford in the lead at 17-12. Perez had two winners. Stratford closed out the 25-20 victory on a hitting error.

Stratford will be home to New Milford on Monday at 6 p.m.

Roundup: Stratford defeated Harding High, 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-7) on Tuesday. Jackie DeCrescenzo had 17 service points, with eight aces, nine digs, seven assists and six kills. Julia Torreso had 11 service points, five aces and five kills. Samm Carbone had 14 service points, eight aces and seven kills.