Marnick’s sold for $615,000

By Melvin Mason on September 19, 2018 in Business, Lead News, News ·

The famous Marnick’s Restaurant and Rodeway Inn has a buyer.

Marnick’s, which was closed last weekend, was reportedly purchased by Lordship Beach LLC in Fairfield for $615,000, according to records at the Town Clerk’s office. The restaurant and hotel, located at the end of Washington Parkway next to the Stratford Sea Wall, was sold by the estate of Nicholas Quattone Sr.

The closure of Marnick’s, a landmark in Lordship, surprised residents and employees alike.

It is unclear what will happen with the property.

