Stratford students earn academic recognition

Earns academic honors

Wesley P. Ecay was named to spring semester second honors dean’s list at Clark University.

Earns degree

Jake Skurja graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass.

First year students

Castleton University welcomes Grant Dibenedetto as a first year student.

Wilkes University welcomes first year students Jake Chittem, class of 2022, engineering major; and Daniel Cox, class of 2022, finance major.

Named to dean’s list

Emily Sarnecky was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Delaware Valley University.

Audrey R. Law, class of 2019, biology major, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University. She is a graduate of Bunnell High School.

Studies abroad

Ahyiana Morris, Eastern Connecticut State University class of 2019, communication major, recently traveled to Italy to participate in the Creative Writing Abroad course.

Christina Augusztin, a counseling and human services major at the University of Scranton, studied at National University of Ireland in Galway, Ireland during the spring 2018 semester.