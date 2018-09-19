Latin Fest brings tropical flavor to Paradise Green

With sunny weather, warm temperatures and a balmy breeze, Stratford residents saw a bit of the tropics come to Paradise Green last Sunday. The occasion? the town’s fifth annual Latin Music Festival. For six hours, the green drew a large, festive crowd from Stratford and surrounding towns.

“The turnout today has been awesome,” said event co-chair Gladys Ramos, who represents the town’s Hispanic Heritage Committee. “We are proud that this has become one of the best-attended festivals in Stratford and we offer a wide range of music and dance for everyone to enjoy.”

In dictionary terms, the adjective “Hispanic” refers to anyone with ancestry from a country that speaks Spanish. Worldwide, that’s enormous, because Spanish is the fourth-most widely spoken language on Earth. Spanish-speaking nations include Spain; Mexico; most of Central and South America; much of the Caribbean; and even the Philippines.

Each of those many countries has its own music, dance, cuisine and folklore – and this was evident at the Latin Music Festival. “We have music and dance from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Ecuador, to name just a few,” said Ramos. “We also had a group that performs Christian music and dance from Puerto Rico earlier in the day.”

Broadcasting the event live throughout the day was Radio Cumbre, Bridgeport radio station 1450 AM. In Spanish, the word “cumbre” means height or summit, and the station specializes in Latin/Caribbean music.

Besides music and dance, a variety of food trucks served up nonstop ethnic food – as well as plenty of hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza. One booth mixed piña coladas, the proceeds of which go to scholarships for Hispanic youth in the greater Bridgeport area.

“I’ve been a volunteer every year, but this year has been the busiest,” said Christina Ramos, a teacher at Pumpkin Preschool in Fairfield. “I haven’t left the booth all day!”

Ramos’s nieces, Isabella and Lilly Strazza, volunteered for the first time this year. Isabella is a sophomore at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield while Lilly is a seventh grader at Stratford’s own St. James School.

While the music festival raised plenty of scholarship money, the Hispanic Heritage Committee looks forward to a more lucrative event: a semi-formal masquerade gala scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Oronoque Country Club. In all the, committee organizes nine festivals and events each year in Stratford.

The committee also enjoys plenty of support from like organizations. Rosemary Wong, who has both Chinese and Puerto Rican ancestry, is sergeant-at-arms for the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County, Inc.

The annual parade and festival takes place over a three-day span following the Fourth of July and is noted for cultural pageantry. This year’s is scheduled for July 5-7.

Chen encourages young people of Hispanic ancestry to sign up for the group’s dance troupe. Lessons are free and take place at the Cuban Lyceum in Bridgeport.

“It’s all about keeping our culture alive — as well as the values and traditions of our grandparents,” said Chen.

Local artisans were on hand to display their wares. Ida Bautista set up her booth at 6 a.m. She owns Bridgeport’s Variedades Junior, which offers giftware and clothing for all ages.

Bautista, who came to the United States from Ecuador two decades ago, comes to the fair to meet new people — who then come to her store. It’s an enjoyable day out, she said.

“It’s fun to watch the dancing and listen to the music, and the weather is beautiful today,” said Bautista.