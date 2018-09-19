A day with the raptors

Feathers and claws are not a common sight at the Stratford Library. Christine Peyreigne decided to change that on Saturday.

Peyreigne, owner of Christine’s Critters, brought some feathered friends to the library as part of her Raptor Talk.

Peyreigne and her mother Betsy introduced a packed audience at the Lovell Room to a variety of birds ranging from owls, hawks, and a bald eagle. Two snakes were also brought along, making the library into a de facto nature center for the day.

Higgins, a Northern Saw-whet Owl, the smallest of the bunch, left the audience in awe at his appearance. Higgins was brought in from an attack by a cat that had left his wing broken. Due to this injury, the wing was not able to heal properly, preventing Higgins from flying again.

While Higgins looks small, Peyreigne told the audience that he is an adult. “Just because he’s small in size, doesn’t mean he isn’t the fiercest,” Peyreigne said.

Also introduced were Willow, a barred owl; Magma, a juvenile Eastern Screech owl; a pair of red-tailed hawks named Chester and Amelia; and Aurora, a bald eagle.

Willow has outstanding hearing ability, even though loud noises can make her nervous.

“Willow’s ears are not on straight, but she can hear someone’s heartbeat, even here in the front row of this room today,” Betsy Peyreigne told the audience. Willow can hear a rodent from 20 feet up in a tree. At one point, Willow did get a little nervous and started flapping her wings and moving around due to the volume in the Lovell Room.

Red-tailed hawks, can fly over 100 mph, making it easy to catch prey, Christine said.

Amelia, a red-tailed female hawk, was found by someone in July of 2016 in Portland, Conn., after falling out of her nest and onto the ground. She suffered damage to her eye socket and has permanent hearing and sight loss. Because of this, Amelia only flies in circles.

Peyreigne, a licensed falconer since she was 16 years old, started Christine’s Critters back in 2015, when she was 18. It is a non-profit organization.

Since 2015, Peyreigne has worked as a wildlife rehabilitator for migratory birds and an educator with raptors and reptiles. She became a licensed falconer at 16 years old and started Christine’s Critters two years later. Her mission is to rescue injured raptors, and once they are rehabilitated, to be released, or send those unable to survive on their own to educational facilities.

Throughout the state, Christine and Betsy travel to various libraries to educate people about the bird population and what can be done to help them.

“Stratford Library had reached out to us about bringing the birds,” Christine said, adding that it would be fitting to bring the birds to educate people about them.

Shelly Macain said she and her children learned much from the program.

“I think today’s show was really something special. My kids and I learned that we should never throw our apples out the window ever again, because it can hurt the birds,” Macain said.