Stratford High defeated Harding High, 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-7) in a girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are now 3-0 on the season.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 17 service points, with eight aces, nine digs, seven assists and six kills.

Julia Torreso had 11 service points, five aces and five kills.

Samm Carbone had 14 service points, eight aces and seven kills.