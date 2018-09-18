On Monday, the Stratford High boys cross country team traveled to Newtown’s Reed Middle School to face the Nighthawks of Newtown High and the Falcons of Joel Barlow.

The meet took place under a steady light rain and temperatures in the humid 70’s. The first mile and a quarter is slightly down hill, on asphalt, the rest of the race over mushy grass terrains including a trip through a cornfield loop, and an uphill loop labeled as the skull loop.

Today’s meet came down to two teams, the Nighthawks, under Coach Carl Strait, boasting a roster of 52 runners and Joel Barlow, with 19 runners under the guidance of legendary cross country coach Jerry Bielizna. Bielizna, for over forty years, continues to produce highly competitive teams. Today would be no different.

At the start, a wedge of 78 runners headed down the driveway, gaining speed along the downhill grade. Several Nighthawks and Falcons jockeyed for the top positions and several were right behind in a drafting manner looking to make a move as the race headed into the corn loop.

Nighthawk Nick Jacobs and Falcon Sean McHale were leading the charge, followed by Falcon Harrison Houser and Nighthawk Justin Halmose, after them the next four would be from Barlow.

It was still anyone’s race going into the skull loop.

Stratford’s Elijah Brown stayed in the top 20 and was also gaining ground going into the skull loop.

With one mile to go, Jacobs took control, followed by McHale and Houser. Jacobs came across the finish line in the top spot at 17:38, McHale second at 17:59. Houser and Halmose were now side by side with a hundred yards to go. Houser gained momentum, took the inside track, and finished third at 18:09.47. Halmose fourth at 18:09. 84.

The next four finishers were Falcons, as Scott Candee (18:17) took fifth, Jeremy Saluzzi (18:29) sixth, Auguste Smith (18:44) seventh and Patrick Williston (18:54) eighth.

With Smith’s seventh-place finish, Barlow would gome home with two victories this day.

In ninth was Nighthawk Derek Bobowick at 18:57 and in 10th was his teammate Max Hanson at 19:25.

For Stratford, Brown managed to climb into the 12th spot at 19:35.

The rest of the Stratford lineup looked to better it’s times from last week and they did, with Paul Duncanson coming in at 21:05, Joshua Kydes at 21:15, Kevin Gabriel at 24:06, Julian Pilla at 24:59 and Tanner Mitchell at 25:02.

After being a health scratch last week, making his high school debut was Anthony Moore finishing at 33:45.

Final scores, Joel Barlow 23, Newtown 35, Joel Barlow 15, Stratford 50 and Newtown 15, Stratford 50.

Up next for Stratford, Tuesday Sept. 25th, at Bethel versus the Wildcats, the Weston Trojans and the Lancers of Notre Dame of Fairfield.