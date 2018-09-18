Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Sept. 10-14

By Stratford Star on September 18, 2018 in Property Transfers ·

Stratford property transfers, Sept. 10 to Sept. 14

150 Abram St.: Priscilla and Erick Haslob to Ana L. Vargas for $210,000.

396 Bridgeview Place: Gary Hurta to Jennifer Robin Lee for $525,000.

220 Quenby Place: Christie A. Oliver to Kevin Keough for $259,000.

86 Briarfield Drive: Julia N. French and Joseph R. Morales Jr. to Cody Greene for $309,000.

125 Ward St.: Ward Street LLC to Tiffany Diane Lee for $410,000.

328 Burritt Ave.: Linda Burlison to Kendy Desances for $215,000.

83 River Bend Road, Unit D: John M. and Melanie Lynn Lee to Marissa Gagliardo for $195,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., #120: William Lugo to Eflreda L. Francis for $58,400.

472 Reitter St.: Jeffrey and Deborah A. Goldenberg to John Rivadeneira for $249,900.

1995 Cutspring Road: Henry Valerio to David M. Garahan for $385,000.

90 Linda’s Run: Lorrette Hanish to Matthew Joy for $359,900.

676 King St.: Susan O’Malley to Amanda L. Rios for $182,000.

502 Jamestown Road: Mary Ann and Patrick J. McDonough to Marshall Thomas for $325,000.

180 Nemergut Drive: The Kalcar Corp. to Henry Valerio for $345,000.

270 Riverdale Drive: Mahmoud S. Zayat to Sook Keum Kim for $380,000.

40 Sands Place: Estate of Judith Scott to Nivin Yakur for $191,000.

758 Quinnipiac Lane, Unit B.: Martha and Medford Talburt to Regina and Joseph B. Larocco for $260,000.

220 Rockwell Ave.: Robert J. Johnston to Jessica Martinez for $269,000.

361A Sequoia Lane: Walma I. Petrov, Successor Trustee to Mary Ellen Saylor for $219,900.

 

Related posts:

  1. Property transfers: Week of April 22
  2. Stratford property transfers: Week of May 30
  3. Stratford property transfers, Aug. 14-18
  4. Stratford property transfers: Jan. 2-5

Tags:

Previous Post Nighttime bridge maintenance on Route 8 Next Post Operation Hope thanks community for supporting annual tag sale
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress