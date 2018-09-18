Stratford property transfers: Sept. 10-14

Stratford property transfers, Sept. 10 to Sept. 14

150 Abram St.: Priscilla and Erick Haslob to Ana L. Vargas for $210,000.

396 Bridgeview Place: Gary Hurta to Jennifer Robin Lee for $525,000.

220 Quenby Place: Christie A. Oliver to Kevin Keough for $259,000.

86 Briarfield Drive: Julia N. French and Joseph R. Morales Jr. to Cody Greene for $309,000.

125 Ward St.: Ward Street LLC to Tiffany Diane Lee for $410,000.

328 Burritt Ave.: Linda Burlison to Kendy Desances for $215,000.

83 River Bend Road, Unit D: John M. and Melanie Lynn Lee to Marissa Gagliardo for $195,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., #120: William Lugo to Eflreda L. Francis for $58,400.

472 Reitter St.: Jeffrey and Deborah A. Goldenberg to John Rivadeneira for $249,900.

1995 Cutspring Road: Henry Valerio to David M. Garahan for $385,000.

90 Linda’s Run: Lorrette Hanish to Matthew Joy for $359,900.

676 King St.: Susan O’Malley to Amanda L. Rios for $182,000.

502 Jamestown Road: Mary Ann and Patrick J. McDonough to Marshall Thomas for $325,000.

180 Nemergut Drive: The Kalcar Corp. to Henry Valerio for $345,000.

270 Riverdale Drive: Mahmoud S. Zayat to Sook Keum Kim for $380,000.

40 Sands Place: Estate of Judith Scott to Nivin Yakur for $191,000.

758 Quinnipiac Lane, Unit B.: Martha and Medford Talburt to Regina and Joseph B. Larocco for $260,000.

220 Rockwell Ave.: Robert J. Johnston to Jessica Martinez for $269,000.

361A Sequoia Lane: Walma I. Petrov, Successor Trustee to Mary Ellen Saylor for $219,900.