Jack and Jill are two 5-month-old gray kittens. They are going to be spayed and neutered next week. They get along with other cats.
Visit them at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
Jack and Jill are two 5-month-old gray kittens. They are going to be spayed and neutered next week. They get along with other cats.
Visit them at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484