Boys soccer: Stratford falls to Immaculate High

In its fourth match of the season, the Stratford High School boys soccer team lost to Immaculate, 4-2, at home at Penders Field on Monday evening.

Stratford conceded four goals in the first half, with Immaculate taking eight shots while Stratford took three.

In the second half, Adolfo Pacheco scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out, and then Danny Palacios scored as well, pouncing on a free ball in the penalty box after a nice exchange of passes between Pacheco and Zach Fedak on the left wing.

Stratford dominated the second half, taking 10 shots while Immaculate took just one.

Freshman goalkeeper Justin Forizs made five saves overall.

Stratford had chances to equalize, but attempts on goal by Zach Fedak, Preston Williams, Pacheco and Max Maria could not be converted.

The Stratford side showed resilience in fighting back from a four-goal deficit.

Its next match is Thursday, at home to Brookfield, at 7 p.m.

