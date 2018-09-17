Stratford Star

Popular Lordship restaurant Marnick’s closes

By Melvin Mason on September 17, 2018 in Business, Lead News, News ·

Marnick’s Restaurant, located at the end of Washington Parkway, closed over the weekend after it was sold to a new owner. — Melvin Mason photo

Marnick’s, a popular restaurant and hotel at the Stratford Sea Wall, is closed for business.

The popular dining spot for visitors and residents at the far end of Washington Parkway, closed for business over the weekend, much to the surprise of those dropping by on Monday.

Mary Dean, executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, said Monday afternoon that Marnick’s owner Nick Quattone had sold the restaurant and Rodeway Inn hotel to a new buyer. Dean said she did not know who the new owners are, but said the sale will be finalized on Tuesday.

Dean said she hopes the new owners will reopen the hotel and restaurant.

“I would love to see it remain as something that people come to, as a destination” Dean said.

Angelo Smith, who worked at Marnick’s for about 40 years, was cleaning up inside the Rodeway Inn on Monday. Guests of the hotel were out by Sunday.

Smith said employees were told at about midnight last Friday about the closure and sale. The employees had no idea about the sale before it was announced, he said.

“Everyone is upset,” Smith said. “People are mad, some are stunned. What are you gonna do?”

Smith said the closure is “a sad thing.”

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

Related posts:

  1. Theater plan due Dec. 31
  2. House sales flat; condos up
  3. Zoning plans to draft rules for methadone clinics
  4. Stratford ranks 13th best town in Conn. for homeownership

Previous Post US House authorizes $65 million for Long Island Sound Next Post Swimming and diving: Lady Bulldogs lose decision to Law
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress