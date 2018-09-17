Popular Lordship restaurant Marnick’s closes

Marnick’s, a popular restaurant and hotel at the Stratford Sea Wall, is closed for business.

The popular dining spot for visitors and residents at the far end of Washington Parkway, closed for business over the weekend, much to the surprise of those dropping by on Monday.

Mary Dean, executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, said Monday afternoon that Marnick’s owner Nick Quattone had sold the restaurant and Rodeway Inn hotel to a new buyer. Dean said she did not know who the new owners are, but said the sale will be finalized on Tuesday.

Dean said she hopes the new owners will reopen the hotel and restaurant.

“I would love to see it remain as something that people come to, as a destination” Dean said.

Angelo Smith, who worked at Marnick’s for about 40 years, was cleaning up inside the Rodeway Inn on Monday. Guests of the hotel were out by Sunday.

Smith said employees were told at about midnight last Friday about the closure and sale. The employees had no idea about the sale before it was announced, he said.

“Everyone is upset,” Smith said. “People are mad, some are stunned. What are you gonna do?”

Smith said the closure is “a sad thing.”

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.