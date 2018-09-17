The third annual Nichols Family Tag Sale to benefit Project Precious Rescue at the Nichols Improvement Association, (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke., will take place on Saturday, Sept 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., (rain date Sept 23).

Clean out your basement, get rid of the stuff that’s cluttering your garage, find a new home for those hand-me-downs, make some money and help out a great cause.

If you would like to participate as a seller, the NIA is asking for the following donations:

$20 / NIA members (plus 10% of your sales); $25 / NIA non-members (plus 10% of your sales).

All donations go directly to Project Precious Rescue. Email PJ at [email protected] to sign-up for your spot.

Project Precious Rescue, Inc. is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to animal rescue.