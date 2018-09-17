Stratford Star

Project Precious Rescue tag sale to benefit animal rescue

By Julie Miller on September 17, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The third annual Nichols Family Tag Sale to benefit Project Precious Rescue at the Nichols Improvement Association, (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke., will  take place on Saturday, Sept 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., (rain date Sept 23).

Clean out your basement, get rid of the stuff that’s cluttering your garage, find a new home for those hand-me-downs, make some money and help out a great cause.

If you would like to participate as a seller, the NIA is asking for the following donations:

$20 / NIA members (plus 10% of your sales); $25 / NIA non-members (plus 10% of your sales).

All donations go directly to Project Precious Rescue. Email PJ at [email protected] to sign-up for your spot.

Project Precious Rescue, Inc. is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to animal rescue.

Related posts:

  1. Nichols Garden Club to hold October meeting, welcomes non-members
  2. Nichols Garden Club seeks gardens and members
  3. Halloween parade takes place Oct. 30 beginning at the Nichols United Methodist Church
  4. Nichols Garden Club speaker on common disease problems in the garden

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Forest to Shore Day highlights natural, cultural and recreational resources Next Post US House authorizes $65 million for Long Island Sound
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress