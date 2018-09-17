Forest to Shore Day highlights natural, cultural and recreational resources

Celebrate Stratford invites the public to Forest to Shore Day on Saturday, Sept. 22. This family-oriented program showcases a series of free events throughout town that focus on Stratford’s natural, cultural and recreational resources.

“Stratford is full of reasons to celebrate,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Forest to Shore Day gives us the opportunity to highlight the town’s many assets from one end of town to the other, and everything in between.”

Forest to Shore Day will include guided forest, shoreline and historical tours; live animal presentations; a car and motorcycle show; fishing demonstrations; a performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and more. For a complete listing and schedule of events, visit CelebrateStratford.com.

Stratford’s 2018 Forest to Shore Day is sponsored by Bridgeport Fittings.

Schedule of events: