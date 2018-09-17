Forest to Shore Day highlights natural, cultural and recreational resources

Celebrate Stratford invites the public to Forest to Shore Day on Saturday, Sept. 22. This family-oriented program showcases a series of free events throughout town that focus on Stratford’s natural, cultural and recreational resources.
“Stratford is full of reasons to celebrate,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Forest to Shore Day gives us the opportunity to highlight the town’s many assets from one end of town to the other, and everything in between.”
Forest to Shore Day will include guided forest, shoreline and historical tours; live animal presentations; a car and motorcycle show; fishing demonstrations; a performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and more. For a complete listing and schedule of events, visit CelebrateStratford.com.
Stratford’s 2018 Forest to Shore Day is sponsored by Bridgeport Fittings.
Schedule of events:
- CT Air and Space Center, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors must be over 18 due to Army regulations.
- Perry House open for public tours, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Sikorsky Memorial Airport at the Windsock Bar & Grill parking lot — Stratford Masons’ Car & Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Make-your-own windsock with Margaret Bodell, arts commission, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Boothe Memorial Park — Animal Embassy, Interactive Sense-Sational Animal Adventure, 10 a.m.; Curious Creatures, live exotic animal demonstrations, 11 a.m. and noon.
- Stratford Point — Falconer Brian Bradley, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Beardsley Zoomobile, 1:30- 4 p.m.; Tours of the Living Shoreline with Dr. Jennifer Mattei, 1-4 p.m.
- Shakespeare Theater grounds — Historical walk with David Wright, Stratford Historical Society, noon, (meet on Shore Drive by Shakespeare Theater); Performance of The Tempest, hosted by Mighty Quinn Foundation, 4 p.m., (grassy area near Housatonic Boat Club).
- National Helicopter Museum open 1-4 p.m.
- Short Beach — Horseshoe Crab Demos & Marine-related Tours w/Conservationist Angela Capinera, 1, 2 and 3 p.m., (meet at concession stand).
- Roosevelt Forest — Nature Walk with Master Conservationist David Wright, 3 p.m., (meet in parking lot).
- Bond’s Dock — Trout Unlimited, fishing demonstrations, time TBD.