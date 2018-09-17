Stratford Beautification Committee hosts awards program

Stratford Beautification Committee Co-Chairs, Christine Griffin and Donna Caserta, announced this year’s Beautification Awards Program will be held on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., in the Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers. The Beautification Committee will recognize unique landscaping and beautification efforts of residents and business owners.

This is the 20th annual awards program for the Beautification Committee. The committee received 40 nominations this year. In all, 16 properties will be recognized, together with a special award to be given for efforts to beautify Stratford.

The reception is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.