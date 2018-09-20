The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host a performance by musician Joy Ike on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m.

The singer/songwriter’s music, voice, and writing have drawn comparisons to female musicians such as Nina Simone, Laura Nyro, and Regina Spektor. NPR says “The depth of subjects she tackles in her poetic lyrics are perfectly complemented by a unique blend of neo- soul, with just the right dash of pop … a truly compelling act to watch in person, with the ability to create an intimate setting in locations big and small.”

The concert is free and open to the public.

Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.