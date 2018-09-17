Stratford Star

Research Drive building damaged in Sunday fire

By Melvin Mason on September 17, 2018

Stratford firefighters were called on Sunday afternoon for a fire at a Research Drive building.

Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. after several 911 call reporting smoke at the Kubtec Medical Imaging building at 111 Research Drive. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire within a warehouse and saw the building’s roof had started to fall and collapse to the floor below. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the shipping and receiving section of the building.

Lampart said extensive damage to the building will prevent Kubtec from operating for the time being until structural elements can be evaluated and repairs can be made.

Lampart said the cause of the fire is under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s office and the state police fire and explosive investigation unit.  

No injuries were reported.

