Stratford Star

Football: Stratford Red Devils fall to Sheehan High

By Stratford Star on September 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford High dropped a 62-27 decision to Sheehan High in an SWC-SCC crossover football game at Penders Field on Friday.

The Red Devils are 1-1; the Titans from Wallingford improved to 2-0.

Coach Jack Petion’s squad took a 15-12 lead after one quarter.

Jack Ryan threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jermaine Green to get the Red Devils on the board, and Green added the conversion kick.

Sheehan’s Terrence Bogan went 60 yards for the first of his four touchdowns on the night to make it 7-6.

Jason Sargent caught an 82-yard scoring pass from Ryan, who threw for the two-pointer and a 15-6 advantage.

Jake Smith scored from 5 yards out to end the canto, and Sheehan tallied three unanswered TD’s in the second quarter to take a 34-15 lead at the half.

It was 48-15 when Ryan hooked up again with Sargent, this time on a 35-yard score.

Ryan’s fourth scoring pass came in the fourth quarter, a game closing aerial to Jason Docteur.

Related posts:

  1. Football: Jack Ryan leads Stratford past Harding
  2. Football: Weston tops Stratford
  3. Football: Stratford defeats Pomperaug High, 21-12
  4. All-SWC football team

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Football: Explosive offense leads Bunnell past Ledyard
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress