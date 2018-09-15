Stratford High dropped a 62-27 decision to Sheehan High in an SWC-SCC crossover football game at Penders Field on Friday.
The Red Devils are 1-1; the Titans from Wallingford improved to 2-0.
Coach Jack Petion’s squad took a 15-12 lead after one quarter.
Jack Ryan threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jermaine Green to get the Red Devils on the board, and Green added the conversion kick.
Sheehan’s Terrence Bogan went 60 yards for the first of his four touchdowns on the night to make it 7-6.
Jason Sargent caught an 82-yard scoring pass from Ryan, who threw for the two-pointer and a 15-6 advantage.
Jake Smith scored from 5 yards out to end the canto, and Sheehan tallied three unanswered TD’s in the second quarter to take a 34-15 lead at the half.
It was 48-15 when Ryan hooked up again with Sargent, this time on a 35-yard score.
Ryan’s fourth scoring pass came in the fourth quarter, a game closing aerial to Jason Docteur.