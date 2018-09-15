Brian Carafiello threw for three touchdowns, and Eli Alexandre and Christ N’dabian had a pair of scores, to lead the Bunnell High football team to a 44-6 victory over Ledyard High at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.
Coach Sean Mignone’s club improved to 2-0.
Bunnell scored 24 points in the opening period and took a 32-0 lead into the locker room.
It was 38-0 after three quarters and the team’s traded touchdowns in the final frame.
Alexandre caught a 60-yard TD pass to get things started, and Jovan Eggleston ran for the two-point conversion.
N’dabian was next to find the end zone, on a 7-yard run, and Eggleston hit Colin Richards with the conversion pass.
Carafiello found Alexandre for a 30-yard score, with N’dabian running for the two-pointer.
In the second period, Jerrod Leak caught a 62-yard touchdown pass and Eggleston tacked on the conversion.
Anthony Trovarelli ran 33 yards for a score in the third quarter.
After Ledyard’s Brayden Grim ran 6 yards for a score, N’dabian closed things out with a 3-yard TD run.