Stratford Star

Bridgeport brothers charged in string of burglaries

By Melvin Mason on September 14, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Two Bridgeport brothers suspected in a string of burglaries in town are each facing 20 burglary, robbery and larceny charges following their arrests on Thursday.

Yadiel Martinez

Stratford Police charged Yadriel Martinez, 25, and Drimal Martinez, 28 in connection with burglaries in town. Both are charged with 13 counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree larceny, and one count of criminal attempt of third-degree burglary.

Police said the brothers are also suspected of burglaries in other communities in Fairfield and New Haven counties. The investigation is continuing, police said.

Drimal Martinez

Each was ordered held on $250,000 bond. Stratford Police say they are working with other local investigators concerning the brothers.

Related posts:

  1. Seat belt enforcement underway
  2. Former Stratford cop wins $2.5 million judgment against town
  3. Second Hill Lane School evacuated after boiler leak
  4. Former Easton police commissioner pleads guilty to drug possession

Previous Post Girls soccer: Bunnell's Olivia Kell scores three goals in win
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress