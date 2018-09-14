Bridgeport brothers charged in string of burglaries

Two Bridgeport brothers suspected in a string of burglaries in town are each facing 20 burglary, robbery and larceny charges following their arrests on Thursday.

Stratford Police charged Yadriel Martinez, 25, and Drimal Martinez, 28 in connection with burglaries in town. Both are charged with 13 counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree larceny, and one count of criminal attempt of third-degree burglary.

Police said the brothers are also suspected of burglaries in other communities in Fairfield and New Haven counties. The investigation is continuing, police said.

Each was ordered held on $250,000 bond. Stratford Police say they are working with other local investigators concerning the brothers.