Bunnell High’s Olivia Kells scored a three-goal hat trick to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 3-0 victory over SWC rival New Milford on Thursday.

Anina Torcaso and Becca Romano had assists for coach Sebastian Wojdaszka club.

Bunnell (1-2) had 15 shots; New Milford (1-1) 11.

Bunnell’s Sarah Tartaglio made seven saves.

New Milford’s Mackenzie Brady had six stops.